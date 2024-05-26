Burritos Guacamole 3 open in Sycamore

Burrito Guacamole 3, shown here on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, opened its latest location at 1330 E. State St., Suite 112, in Sycamore. The Mexican food restaurant also has locations in Carpentersville and St. Charles. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A new quick-service restaurant featuring authentic Mexican food has opened up shop in Sycamore.

Burritos Guacamole 3, 1330 E. State St., Suite 112, opened this spring on the east end of Sycamore.

While burritos and guacamole are undoubtedly a key component of this new food establishment, Burritos Guacamole 3 seeks to provide a diverse array of authentic cuisine beyond what’s available at other DeKalb County offerings, according to its website.

The menu, written predominately in Spanish, gives patrons 17 dinner options, including quesabirria for $16.63, mojarra for $20.79, tamales for $14.55, chiles rellenos for $17.67, chilaquiles for $15.59, flautas for $15.59 and a torta dinner for $13.51.

Burrito Guacamole 3, shown here Wednesday, May 22, 2024, opened its latest location at 1330 E. State St., Suite 112, in Sycamore. The Mexican food restaurant also has locations in Carpentersville and St. Charles. (Kelsey Rettke)

Gorditas – a fried corncake made from masa dough and stuffed with various ingredients – are featured on the a la carte menu for $6.23. A variety of Mexican beers and cocktails, including Modelo, Tecate and a handful of margarita options, can be ordered at the new restaurant.

Orders can be placed online through Clover.com.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On the restaurant’s website, staff invite patrons to take their tastebuds on an adventure through its authentic Mexican dishes.

“Dining at Burritos Guacamole 3 is more than eating – it’s an exploration of new and thrilling flavors,” staff said. “We’re eagerly waiting to welcome you in Sycamore.”