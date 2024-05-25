2024 swimming season begins in La Salle, Bureau counties

Swimming season will get underway Memorial Day weekend at several pools across La Salle and Bureau counties. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Swimming season will get underway Memorial Day weekend at several pools across La Salle and Bureau counties.

Below is a list of swimming pools by community and their opening dates.

The American Red Cross encourages families to be “water smart.” Research shows that participation in formal water safety and swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% for 1- to 4-year-olds.

This summer, remember these four water safety tips:

Nobody should ever swim alone – adults and teens as well as children. Never leave a young child unattended near water, and do not trust a child’s life to another child.

It’s best to always designate a “water watcher” who will keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in, on and around water until the next water watcher takes over.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

Reach or throw, don’t go! In the event of an emergency, reach or throw an object to the person in trouble and tell them to grab on. Don’t go in! You could be in danger of drowning yourself.

La Salle

Veterans Memorial Pool, 855 McArthur Road, La Salle, reopened for the season Friday. Visit facebook.com/LaSallePool for the latest scheduling updates at the pool throughout the summer.

Marseilles

Opening day of the pool at 555 Commercial St., Marseilles, is Saturday, June 1. General admission is $5. Admission for seniors is $3, children ages 2 to 5 are $2, and infants younger than 2 are free. A full pricing guide and more information on the pool can be found at cityofmarseilles.com/swimming-pool.

Mendota

The Mendota swimming pool, 1011 Meriden St., is scheduled to open Wednesday, June 5, for the summer, pending weather. Call 815-539-3411 for information or visit facebook.com/Swim61342.

Oglesby

The Oglesby pool, 55 Pool Drive, opens for the season at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Admission is $2 a person. Call 815-481-8688 for swim lessons.

Ottawa

Opening day at Riordan Pool, 500 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28. Pool hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. Regular hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission costs $4 a person, and children younger than 2 are free. Admission is $3 for senior citizens. Visit cityofottawa.org/pool for details on season and family passes. Call 815-324-4324 for information or visit Riordan Pool’s Facebook page.

Peru

The Splash Field at Washington Park in Peru will open Saturday, May 25. Summer hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day (weather permitting).

Princeton

Alexander Pool, 500 S. Alexander St., Princeton, is set to open Saturday, June 1. Weekday hours are from noon to 6 p.m. and weekend hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday night swim is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. Admission is $3 Thursday and after 5 p.m. Spectators are $2. Children ages 3 and younger will be admitted for free with a paying adult. Call the park district at 815-872-0840 for information or visit the Bureau County Metro Center’s Facebook page.

Spring Valley

Coveny-Veterans Memorial Pool, 320 S. Strong Ave., Spring Valley, will open Saturday, May 25, Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day weekend, then close until Saturday, June 1, for its official opening for the summer. Open swim hours are from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 6 p.m. weekends. Adult swim is from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. Swim breaks are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays and from 3 to 3:30 p.m. weekends. Admission is $3 for adults, $2.50 for those 18 and younger, and $1 for children 3 and younger. Single and family passes are available.

Streator

Paul’s Pad at Streator City Park will not open Memorial Day weekend, as it has in past years, to coincide with Park Fest. The splash pad is being repaired, and the city is seeking to reopen it as soon as possible.

Toluca

The Toluca Park swimming pool opens Saturday, June 1. Hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call the pool at 815-452-2114 after June 1 for information.