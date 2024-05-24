Enjoy free live music in downtown St. Charles

The band Mediocre at Best performs as part of the STC Live! concert series hosted by the Downtown St. Charles Partnership in First Street Plaza in this undated Shaw Local file photo. The 2024 STC Live! season kicks off Wednesday, June 5. (Sandy Bressner)

2024 STC Live! kicks off the 2024 season on Wednesday, June 5 and continues with free live musical performances every Wednesday and Friday evenings through the end of August.

The performances are from 6-7:30 p.m. at the newly-renovated First Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles and at various local businesses.

Cole Brandt is the first performer, followed by 13 Days on Friday, June 7.

According to a press release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, many of last year’s artists will be returning as STC Live! performers this summer.

Performers include: Afternoon Logic, Andi Balloun, Connie Cipher, Drew Clausen, Grant Milliren, Jim Green, Joey Wilbur, Jonny Vestro, Leslie Hunt, Matt Keen, Michael Rawls, Nicole Devine, Rachel Blahnik and Suzy Mars. To view the full list of performers and the upcoming schedule, visit www.stcalliance.org/stclive.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director, Jenna Sawicki, talks about this year’s upcoming STC Live! event. “One of the many aspects of St. Charles that makes it so great is the live music you can find throughout this city,” Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in the release. “We are thrilled to be able to add music on the First Street Plaza this year, in addition to wonderful St. Charles businesses.”