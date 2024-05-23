Local Scene: Festival season in full swing in the Illinois Valley

The carnival will return to Streator Park Fest on Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26, at City Park. (Julie Barichello)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Streator Park Fest: The three-day festival begins Friday featuring a carnival, live music and food and craft vendors at Streator City Park. The carnival will open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and operate noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Ralph Hepola Jazz Band will perform 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Plumb Pavilion. Following Hepola’s performance from 6 to 9:30 p.m. will be the KGB Band, featuring ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s rock music. Mary and the Troublemakers will round out the live entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday with songs from the 1940s to modern day. A kids parade is set at noon Saturday from the center of the park and will travel through the vendor show. Go to https://www.facebook.com/lightupstreator for more details.

2. La Salle Music and Art Festival: Six bands are scheduled to perform Saturday and Sunday at Pulaski Park in La Salle. The Wise Guys will perform 4:30 to 6 p.m., Written Warning 6:30 to 8 p.m. and 303 8:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday; then Tailgate Confessions 3:30 to 5 p.m., Abbynormal 5:30 to 7 p.m. and NBT Funk 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The festival also will feature art, food vendors and a beer tent. Admission is free.

3. Wild Bill Days: Join the Old West Regulators as they reenact the life and times of La Salle County native Wild Bill Hickok with performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Utica. There also will be special La Salle County Historical Society museum exhibits, blacksmithing demos and other family activities noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

4. Bark in Lehigh Park: The inaugural Bark in Lehigh Park in Oglesby will celebrate the grand opening of the Starved Rock Dog Park. America’s Best Frisbee Dogs will perform shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A K-9 search and rescue demonstration is planned for noon. There will be pet photographers, pet vendors, a grooming unit, food trucks for human) and city dog tags available for purchase for residents. Good bags will be provided for the first 100 attendees.

5. Memorial Day Car Show: The event kicks off at 4 p.m. in downtown Sheridan. Grilled food will be available from the American Legion Post 729. Abbynormal will perform 8 to 11 p.m. at the Sheridan Elevator, 215 N. Robinson St.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.