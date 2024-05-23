May 23, 2024
Charming coffeehouses and trendy cocktail bars dot Fox River Trail communities

By Jamie Baker
A cocktail from The Alchemist in Geneva

Treat yourself to a flavorful, artistic beverage while out on an adventure along the beautiful Fox River this season. From a wealth of creative flavoring and care for taste, take a look at these cocktail bars and coffee houses located in communities along the Fox River.

Cocktails

Bar Evolution – Batavia

Draft beer and specialty cocktails dominate their tasty menu with seasonal changes to their mixed drinks. 27 N. River St., Batavia. barevolutionbatavia.com

The Lewis – St. Charles

Signature cocktails like Logan’s Run feature vodka, lemon and cucumber and Ancho Reyes Verde. 106 E. Main St., St. Charles. thelewisstcharles.com

Martini Room – Elgin

Flights of mini martinis, unique seasonal martinis and signature sips – there’s so much to enjoy! 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin. martiniroomelgin.com

Hacienda Real – Geneva

Try the Margarita Carnaval, a deliciously tropical drink served inside a pineapple. 1602 Commons Dr., Ste. 600, Geneva. haciendaflavorsofmexico.com

Vintage 53 – St. Charles

Enjoy expertly crafted classic cocktails and bubbly on a hot summer’s day. 162 S. 1st St., St. Charles. vintage53.com

Bleuroot – West Dundee

Try fantastically named cocktails like Beetle Juice, Earl Grey Spritz or Port in the Storm. 98 W. Main St., West Dundee. bleuroot.com

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar – Elgin

Cool off with a blue Electric Iced Tea or a vivid green Ecto Cooler. 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin. oldrepublicbar.com

Lounge 51 – Elgin

Check out frozen cocktails like pina coladas or refreshing fruity mojitos. 51 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. lounge51co.com

The Alchemist – Geneva

Choose from a long list of artisanal craft cocktails like Confucius’ Final Cocktail, Spring Fling and a New Day in Dublin featuring West Cork Irish Whisky. 477 S. 3rd St., Geneva. alchemistgeneva.com

Preservation – Geneva

Take in the tartly delicious In a Pickle or feel elegant sipping on the Regal Blush. 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva. preservationgeneva.com

French 75 – Aurora

Check out original cocktails like the Mundy’s Mood with Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon or the Kickin’ Cherry Mule with jalapeño-infused tequila. 56 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. french75gallery.com

113 Main – Oswego

With cocktails named Parrot Head and Blue Suede Shoes, you’re sure to find something unique to your own taste. 113 Main St., Oswego. 113main.com

Moto Imōto – St. Charles

Happy hour is a delicious mix of sumptuous drinks and yummy small bites. 181 S. 1st St., St. Charles. motoimoto.com

Fox Valley Winery – Oswego

Choose from an eclectic and curated list of labels, all sure to be delicious. 59 S. Main St., Oswego. foxvalleywinery.com

Pollyanna Brewing – St. Charles

Peruse barrel aged, seasonal and year-round round beers – make sure you check out their website for specific labels. 106 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. pollyannabrewing.com

Stockholm’s – Geneva

Enjoy a microbrew or one of their many crafted cocktails and martinis. 306 W. State St., Geneva. stockholmsbrewpub.com

Sidecar Supperclub – Batavia

A refreshing venue with plenty of beer, whisky and cocktails. 12 N. River St., Batavia. sidecarsupperclub.com

The Hive Tavern & Eatery – St. Charles

Seasonally flavored and carefully crafted cocktails like the Whale & the Bee and Citrus Mules are worth a try. Cocktails may vary from season to season. 204 W. Main St., St. Charles. thehivestc.com

Coffeehouses

Alexander’s Café – Elgin

Stay for unbeatable breakfast food and sip on mochas, frappuccinos and more. 1725 N. State St., Elgin alexanderscafe.com

Arcedium Coffeehouse – St. Charles

Fair Trade, organic coffee featuring smoothies, Arcedium Arctics and classically styled lattes. 60 Indiana St., St. Charles. arcedium.com

Bocadito’s Café – Batavia

Check out their delicious coffees and tasty bites to get your day going. 11 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia. bocaditos.cafe

Coffee Drop Shop – Geneva

From flavored to regional coffees and more, take the opportunity to try different tastes. 227 S. 3rd St., Ste. 107, Geneva. coffeedropshop.com

Hey Sugar – Geneva

Venture into the unknown with their Lavender Shakerato or the Indian sweet tea among other classic coffee choices. 507 S. 3rd St., Geneva. heysugargeneva.com

Viator Coffee Co. – Elgin

Nosh on hot breakfast and baked goods while fueling up on their rich coffee. 51 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. viatorcoffeeco.com

The Village Grind Coffee & Tea Co. – Oswego

Coffees, teas, smoothies and more! This warm, inviting coffeehouse is ready to welcome you. 19 Main St., Oswego. villagegrindoswego.com

Limestone Coffee & Tea – Batavia

Is anything better than a salted caramel latte when out and about? Don’t miss their other signature drinks alongside espresso and coffee choices. 8 W. Wilson St., Batavia. limestone.coffee

Maple Leaf Roasters – St. Charles

This café focuses on great coffee including tea, cold brew and more. 1 Illinois St., St. Charles. mapleleafcafe.com

