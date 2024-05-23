Charming coffeehouses and trendy cocktail bars dot Fox River Trail communities

Treat yourself to a flavorful, artistic beverage while out on an adventure along the beautiful Fox River this season. From a wealth of creative flavoring and care for taste, take a look at these cocktail bars and coffee houses located in communities along the Fox River.
Cocktails
Bar Evolution – Batavia
Draft beer and specialty cocktails dominate their tasty menu with seasonal changes to their mixed drinks. 27 N. River St., Batavia. barevolutionbatavia.com
The Lewis – St. Charles
Signature cocktails like Logan’s Run feature vodka, lemon and cucumber and Ancho Reyes Verde. 106 E. Main St., St. Charles. thelewisstcharles.com
Martini Room – Elgin
Flights of mini martinis, unique seasonal martinis and signature sips – there’s so much to enjoy! 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin. martiniroomelgin.com
Hacienda Real – Geneva
Try the Margarita Carnaval, a deliciously tropical drink served inside a pineapple. 1602 Commons Dr., Ste. 600, Geneva. haciendaflavorsofmexico.com
Vintage 53 – St. Charles
Enjoy expertly crafted classic cocktails and bubbly on a hot summer’s day. 162 S. 1st St., St. Charles. vintage53.com
Bleuroot – West Dundee
Try fantastically named cocktails like Beetle Juice, Earl Grey Spritz or Port in the Storm. 98 W. Main St., West Dundee. bleuroot.com
Old Republic Kitchen + Bar – Elgin
Cool off with a blue Electric Iced Tea or a vivid green Ecto Cooler. 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin. oldrepublicbar.com
Lounge 51 – Elgin
Check out frozen cocktails like pina coladas or refreshing fruity mojitos. 51 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. lounge51co.com
The Alchemist – Geneva
Choose from a long list of artisanal craft cocktails like Confucius’ Final Cocktail, Spring Fling and a New Day in Dublin featuring West Cork Irish Whisky. 477 S. 3rd St., Geneva. alchemistgeneva.com
Preservation – Geneva
Take in the tartly delicious In a Pickle or feel elegant sipping on the Regal Blush. 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva. preservationgeneva.com
French 75 – Aurora
Check out original cocktails like the Mundy’s Mood with Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon or the Kickin’ Cherry Mule with jalapeño-infused tequila. 56 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. french75gallery.com
113 Main – Oswego
With cocktails named Parrot Head and Blue Suede Shoes, you’re sure to find something unique to your own taste. 113 Main St., Oswego. 113main.com
Moto Imōto – St. Charles
Happy hour is a delicious mix of sumptuous drinks and yummy small bites. 181 S. 1st St., St. Charles. motoimoto.com
Fox Valley Winery – Oswego
Choose from an eclectic and curated list of labels, all sure to be delicious. 59 S. Main St., Oswego. foxvalleywinery.com
Pollyanna Brewing – St. Charles
Peruse barrel aged, seasonal and year-round round beers – make sure you check out their website for specific labels. 106 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. pollyannabrewing.com
Stockholm’s – Geneva
Enjoy a microbrew or one of their many crafted cocktails and martinis. 306 W. State St., Geneva. stockholmsbrewpub.com
Sidecar Supperclub – Batavia
A refreshing venue with plenty of beer, whisky and cocktails. 12 N. River St., Batavia. sidecarsupperclub.com
The Hive Tavern & Eatery – St. Charles
Seasonally flavored and carefully crafted cocktails like the Whale & the Bee and Citrus Mules are worth a try. Cocktails may vary from season to season. 204 W. Main St., St. Charles. thehivestc.com
Coffeehouses
Alexander’s Café – Elgin
Stay for unbeatable breakfast food and sip on mochas, frappuccinos and more. 1725 N. State St., Elgin alexanderscafe.com
Arcedium Coffeehouse – St. Charles
Fair Trade, organic coffee featuring smoothies, Arcedium Arctics and classically styled lattes. 60 Indiana St., St. Charles. arcedium.com
Bocadito’s Café – Batavia
Check out their delicious coffees and tasty bites to get your day going. 11 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia. bocaditos.cafe
Coffee Drop Shop – Geneva
From flavored to regional coffees and more, take the opportunity to try different tastes. 227 S. 3rd St., Ste. 107, Geneva. coffeedropshop.com
Hey Sugar – Geneva
Venture into the unknown with their Lavender Shakerato or the Indian sweet tea among other classic coffee choices. 507 S. 3rd St., Geneva. heysugargeneva.com
Viator Coffee Co. – Elgin
Nosh on hot breakfast and baked goods while fueling up on their rich coffee. 51 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. viatorcoffeeco.com
The Village Grind Coffee & Tea Co. – Oswego
Coffees, teas, smoothies and more! This warm, inviting coffeehouse is ready to welcome you. 19 Main St., Oswego. villagegrindoswego.com
Limestone Coffee & Tea – Batavia
Is anything better than a salted caramel latte when out and about? Don’t miss their other signature drinks alongside espresso and coffee choices. 8 W. Wilson St., Batavia. limestone.coffee
Maple Leaf Roasters – St. Charles
This café focuses on great coffee including tea, cold brew and more. 1 Illinois St., St. Charles. mapleleafcafe.com