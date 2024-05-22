Starved Rock Lodge’s Veranda outdoor patio to launch season with live music

With scenic, panoramic views, The Veranda at Starved Rock Lodge will open for outdoor dining and live music on Friday, May 24.

The Veranda, Starved Rock Lodge’s scenic outdoor patio, opens for the season Memorial Day weekend, featuring live music on select weekend dates.

Enjoy one of the most beautiful views overlooking the Illinois River Valley at Starved Rock, while listening to live music over a drink or dinner on the patio.

The season kicks off with a performance from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 24, by Jeff Manfredini, who plays a variety of genres, from pop and rock to folk and country.

Steve Sharp will showcase classic rock and new country music Saturday, May 25. The month of May wraps up with an acoustic show from Barley Priest on Friday, May 31.

The Veranda restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the patio bar is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, weather permitting.

Menu items comprise appetizers such as cheese curds, hummus and pulled pork nachos, while entrees include burgers, bratwurst, veggie burger, salads, salmon and barbecue roast chicken. Scrumptious desserts include s’mores lava cake, cherry crumble cheesecake, peach cobbler, flourless chocolate cake and other treats. Sip a seasonal signature cocktail like Spring Sangria, Catalina Margarita, Strawberry Mule, Orange Dreamy-Tini or a beverage from the beer and wine menu.

For more information and entertainment lineup, visit starvedrocklodge.com.