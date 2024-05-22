Salsa Fest returns to downtown Joliet in June

Mary Carmen hands out an order of nachos from the La Villa food tent at Salsa Fest last year in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet City Center Partnership on Tuesday announced plans for the city’s second Salsa Fest, which will be 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8 downtown.

Attendance is free, and as will be parking, CCP noted in its news release.

“The event will include free salsa tastings from eight local vendors as well as the ability to purchase some unique menu items from each,” according to the release.

Vendors include La Joliet, El Camaleon Bar & Grill, Sunshine Mexican Café, The Dock Margarita Truck, Chicago Street Pub & Grill, Ta Canijo, Gigi’s Sweets on the Go! and Taqueria Atotonilco.

Beverages will include margaritas, Micheladas, Pina Colada’s Cantaritos and Mexican beer, as well as non-alcoholic drinks, according to the release.

DJ Leon provided the music at the start of last year's Salsa Fest. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

In addition to tasting salsa, event-goers can do some salsa dancing.

Professional instructors will provide a salsa performance and lesson at 7 p.m.

Music will be provided by a bilingual DJ until 8 p.m., followed by live music from Latin Satin Soul Band for the remainder of the night.

CCP noted that free attendance is made possible by the event sponsors, who are Midwest Orthopedics at Rush, Harrah’s of Joliet, D’Arcy GMC and Buick, Old National Bank and Exxon Mobil.

The first Salsa Fest was in 2023.

More information about Salsa Fest is available on the CCP website, which is jolietccp.com.