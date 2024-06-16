Letter: Trump’s Team

Donald Trump has been convicted and is awaiting sentencing. The following seven of Trump’s team were convicted and sentenced to prison:

• Former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort

• Former campaign vice chairman, Rick Gates

• Former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen

• Former adviser and former campaign aide, Roger Stone

• Former adviser and former White House aide Peter Navarro

• Former campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos

• The Trump Organization’s former CFO, Allen Weisselberg

In addition:

• Former White House national security advisor, Michael Flynn, was charged and pleaded guilty before Trump pardoned him.

• Former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was convicted, was sentenced to four months in prison and is currently appealing his conviction.• Though he was later acquitted at trial, Trump’s former inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was charged with illegally lobbying Trump on behalf of a foreign government.

• Two lawyers associated with Trump’s post-2020-defeat efforts, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, have pleaded guilty to election-related crimes.

Trump’s business was found guilty of tax fraud. And a jury in a civil case found Trump liable for sexual abuse. For someone who claims to love “law and order,” Trump’s inner circle sure has a lot of people who have been convicted of crimes.

William King

McHenry