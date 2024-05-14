Tributes to Beatles, Chris Stapleton and Eric Church headed to Arcada Theatre May 23-24

Abbey Road: The All-Star Tribute to The Beatles comes to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Thursday, May 23. (Provided by Onesti Entertainment )

The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles is gearing up for a run of rocking tributes May 23 and 24 with a lineup of cover bands ready to take you back in time. These talented musicians faithfully recreate the hits you know and love from The Beatles and Chris Stapleton.

Abbey Road: All-Star Salute to The Beatles kicks it off Thursday, May 23. The band is comprised of six musicians from the Chicago area, in addition to added string, brass and woodwind players to recreate the sounds on The Beatles’ penultimate 1969 album “Abbey Road.” The band Abbey Road is dedicated to the faithful recreation of The Beatles catalog with stunning note-for-note accuracy, according to the Arcada Theatre’s website. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and ticket prices start at $19.

Country music takes center stage in St. Charles the following night, Friday, May 24, with The Ultimate Eric Church Experience and Tennessee Whiskey: Tribute to Chris Stapleton. The Chicago-based Ultimate Eric Church Experience band has a frontman who looks and sounds like Church, performing his unique blend of rock and country music. Fans will hear hits like “Springsteen” and “Drink In My Hand,” as well as deeper cuts. Tennessee Whiskey, also a Chicago-based tribute band, blends blues, country and rock to recreate the sound and visual experience of Chris Stapleton. Ticket prices start at $29.

The Ultimate Eric Church Experience and Tennessee Whiskey: Tribute to Chris Stapleton will be featured Friday, May 24, at the Arcada Theatre. (Provided by Onesti Entertainment )

The Arcada Theatre is located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.