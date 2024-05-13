Bob Seger tribute to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live, a tribute to Bob Seger, will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Wednesday, May 22. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

According to a news release from the theatre, the Hollywood Nights 2024 Northern American Tour will feature nine seasoned musicians, performing some of Seger’s classic hits, including “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Old Time Rock and Roll” and “Against the Wind” and more in a full concert experience. Classic Seger’s musical mastery and stellar showmanship have made them a favorite Bob Seger tribute show right across North America.

Each performance captures the passion and the hard-driving rock spirit that can only be found at a Bob Seger concert, according to the release.

Tickets start at $41.50. More information can be found at rialtosquare.com.

Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet.