The Local Scene: Mother’s Day events and volunteer opportunities in Kendall County this weekend

The Little White School Museum will host a free program on "The Black Chicago Renaissance" at noon May 11 in Oswego. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. New Life for Old Bags: From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, Plano Community Library District will hold an event in which attendees can help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. The event is free to attend, and no registration is required. The library is located at 15 W. North St. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net, 708-846-1704 or go to planolibrary.info/event/new-life-for-old-bags-29.

2. “The Black Chicago Renaissance”: From noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, the Oswegoland Park District will host a presentation on “The Black Chicago Renaissance” at the Little White School Museum in Oswego. The program will be led by Amira Millicent Davis, and it will close with a question-and-answer session and an interactive section, in which attendees can share their own migration stories. The event will take place in the Roger Matile Room of the museum at 72 Polk St. The presentation is free to attend. For more information, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/the-black-chicago-renaissance.

3. Mother’s Day Makers Market: From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, a Mother’s Day Makers Market with more than 90 vendors will take place at Yorkville’s Town Square on North Bridge Street. There will be food trucks, music, shopping and added offerings at the event, now in its third year. The market is still accepting vendors; applications can be found at tinyurl.com/58bj8vrw. For more information on the market, go to grandrentalyorkville.com/events/32889/mothers-day-makers-market.

4. Mother’s Day Brunch: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12, Craft’d Yorkville will offer a Mother’s Day brunch with special menu items. Dishes will include omelets, French toast casserole, waffles, steak and eggs, smoked 12-ounce prime rib and almost bottomless mimosas (refills cost $1 each). Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling Craft’d at 630-318-0170. Craft’d is located at 2075 Marketview Drive. For more information, go to thecraftdlife.com/event/mothersday24y.

5. Moms Bowl Free: Starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 12, Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will provide free bowling for mothers, even grandmothers, when they bowl with their children. Lanes are available on a first-come basis, and registration is not required. The event is family-friendly and open for all ages as long as a mother is in attendance. Pinz is located at 1205 N. Bridge St. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/events/moms-bowl-free-at-pinz-3.

