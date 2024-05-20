McHenry County Conservation District to hold summer-long outdoor scavenger hunt challenge

McHenry County Conservation District invites visitors to “Find Your Wild” and join an interactive journey through the county’s public open spaces all summer long. The 2024 challenge begins during Memorial Day weekend on May 25 and ends during Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2.

Participants can use the Goosechase App on their phones to join in this scavenger hunt, which combines the virtual and natural worlds. Points are earned by visiting and checking into conservation areas, sharing photos, completing recreation activities and answering trivia questions. The Find Your Wild challenge prizes include stickers featuring plants, animals and activities that represent the district’s mission and conservation efforts.

Last year’s Find Your Wild challenge registered over 1,100 participants who checked in at conservation areas over 5,400 times and submitted over 5,200 photos to complete missions. The campaign took home the Outstanding Program Award at the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association’s annual conference and will be featured in an upcoming issue of the association’s magazine.

To learn more about the 2024 Find Your Wild challenge, visit mccd.me/findyourwild.