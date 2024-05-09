Local Scene: Find Mother’s Day gifts at local market in Crystal Lake and more to do in McHenry County

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Mother’s Day market: Shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift at the spring vendor market Friday and Saturday at The Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake. Over 20 local vendors will be selling goods from woodwork and t-shirts to handmade soaps and locally sourced honey. Book ahead to participate in a watercolor class or a mini photo session. Enjoy festive decor, light bites and themed drinks at the park located at 5517 Northwest Highway. Entry fee is $2 and free for ages under 18. For more information, visit facebook.com/midwestbeachy.

Masked Singer, Woodstock version: Guess the local Woodstock celebrities behind the masks at the Masked Courthouse Singer event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Opera House, located at 121 W. Van Buren St. Vote with your dollars for your favorite singer before their identities are revealed during the live unmasking at this fundraising event benefiting Friends of the Old Courthouse. Tickets are $20. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit woodstockil.gov/257/Opera-House.

Design a planter: Create the perfect handmade Mother’s Day gift with Soil & Spade Plant Shop from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the shop, 12 E. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake. Create your own custom planter with plenty of different flowers and foliage to choose from. Tickets are $79 and include a 10-inch pot, soil and plants. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/soilandspadecompany.

Fishing derby: Huntley Park District hosts the 2024 Fishing Derby from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47. Kids will compete for Top Angler in their respective age group of either The Little Anglers (ages 3 to 6) or Junior Cast Masters (ages 7 to 12). Prizes will be awarded to the top three participants in each age group and a special prize will be given to whoever catches the biggest bass. Registration costs $8 for Huntley residents and $10 for non-residents. For more information and to register, visit huntleyparks.org/events/fishing-derby-2024.

Celebrate Vesakha Day: The annual Vesakha Day, meaning Buddha Day, celebration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Blue Lotus Temple in Woodstock, 118 E. Calhoun St. Attendees will parade around the Woodstock Square with drummers, flags and paper lotus lanterns. The temple will host ceremonies along with refreshments. The free community event is open for all. Visit bit.ly/woodstockvesakhaday for more details.

