Pretzel City Winefest offers afternoon of sampling, shopping May 11

The Greater Freeport Partnership will host the Pretzel City Winefest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11. (Greater Freeport Partnership )

The Greater Freeport Partnership will host the Pretzel City Winefest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Around a dozen retail locations will serve wine samples from Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa wineries to patrons as they shop. The wine glasses can be taken out of the establishment to stop by local stores as part of the Freeport Festival District.

“We are excited to have Pretzel City Winefest back to downtown Freeport. It is one of our favorite events to encourage shopping in our fabulous stores and enjoy a fun day with friends,” said Partnership Event & Engagement Manager Katie Gentz.

That Saturday also will be the second Freeport Festival District date for the year. On a designated festival district day, patrons can purchase a beverage (as part of Winefest or otherwise), and carry it throughout downtown to enjoy the attractions, shopping and dining in downtown Freeport from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online for $25 at greaterfreeport.com/events, the Pretzel City Winefest Facebook page, or on the day of the event.

Whether you purchase tickets before the event or at the door, check in at Hilldale Deli at 30 W. Stephenson St. on May 11 to receive your Winefest glass, bag and map of participating downtown boutiques and shopping destinations.

The Greater Freeport Partnership is a catalyst for dynamic economic growth fostering an inclusive environment where businesses thrive, and the community prospers, according to a news release.