Princeton restaurant set to open, serving ‘farm-to-table comfort food with a twist’

Wild Ginger Wine Bar and Bistro opens this week at 950 N. Main St., Princeton.

Wild Ginger will be open for lunch beginning Wednesday, May 8. Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch reservations are not accepted and carry out will be available.

Wild Ginger will be open for dinner beginning Wednesday, May 22.

Princeton native Dan Marquis is opening the restaurant that will offer “farm-to-table comfort food with a twist.” The restaurant will feature locally-sourced ingredients from Mill Road Farms in Sheffield.

“We have worked so hard and are very proud of Wild Ginger Bistro,” read a post Sunday on Wild Bistro’s Facebook page. “The excitement and support from the community has meant the world to us.”

