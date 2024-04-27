’80s rockers Sebastian Bach, Jack Russell’s Great White to play Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

Get ready for a blast from the past as ’80s rockers Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford and Jack Russell’s Great White gear up to hit the stage at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles this summer. From stadium anthems to power ballads, the artists will reignite the electrifying energy of a bygone era.

Jack Russell’s Great White, along with special guests BulletBoys, will perform Saturday, June 1. Russell is one of the founding members and the original vocalist for Great White, whose biggest hits include “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “House of Broken Love,” “Lady Red Light” and more. The show will bring energy, chemistry and a genuine connection between Russell and the audience. BulletBoys, with original vocalist Marq Torien, are best known for their hits “Smooth Up In Ya” and “For the Love of Money.” Ticket prices start at $39.

Bach, the former singer of rock band Skid Row, is up next on Saturday, June 8. The concert will mix in the biggest hits from Skid Row, including “Youth Gone Wild,” “18 and Life,” “I Remember You” and “Slave to the Grind,” as well as his solo work, including the recently released “What Do I Got to Lose?” Bach was “the first heavy metal singer on Broadway” with a turn in “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical,” in addition to leading roles in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Ticket prices start at $49.

Lita Ford, one of the first ladies of hard rock, will rock the theater on Friday, June 14. Ford first came onto the scene as the lead guitarist for the all-female ’70s band The Runaways, and later launched a very successful solo career in the late ’80s. She’ll perform some of her biggest hits including “Kiss Me Deadly,” “A Shot of Poison” and the Top 10 Billboard hit “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with Ozzy Osbourne. Ticket prices start at $39.

Lita Ford will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Friday, June 14. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

For more information about these and other upcoming shows or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.