The Local Scene: Rock Circus Featuring Hairbangers Ball

Ashley Bodhaine, center, poses with Clare Andrejek and Joe Rosing at The Forge in downtown Joliet where she will be hosting a fundraiser for The Concussion Legacy Foundation on April 27. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

1. Godspell: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lewis University, Philip Lynch Theatre, 1 University Pkwy., Romeoville. Musical about a small group of people helping Jesus Christ, tell different parables through games, storytelling techniques and comic timing. For tickets and more information, visit lewisu.edu.

2. Earth Songs: 7:30 p.m., Friday, United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 W Haven Ave., New Lenox. The Lincoln-Way Area Chorale’s spring concert will feature music about the land, sea and sky, including classic songs such as “Stormy Weather” and “Over the Rainbow,” and fun songs like “Walking on Sunshine” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” For tickets and more information, visit lwac.com.

3. Royal Family Kids - Lockport Comedy Night: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Lockport Township Building, 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport. Well Versed Comedy will present a high energy, interactive improv comedy for all ages. Silent auction and concessions available. Benefits Royal Family Kids Camp-Lockport, a weeklong summer camp serving children from the foster care system. For tickets, visit zeffy.com. For more information, contact Dave Ebert at dave@gifts4glory.com or 304-952-3475.

4. Rock Circus Featuring Hairbangers Ball: 8 p.m., Saturday, The Forge, 22 West Cass St., Joliet. Music by Hairbangers Ball, circus acts, a barbecue menu, speakers and firsthand accounts of concussions. $20 general admission. Ticket prices vary for other seating. Buy tickets at theforgelive.com. For information, visit concussionfoundation.org

[ Rock Circus at The Forge in Joliet to benefit Concussion Legacy Foundation ]

5. Skip Griparis stars in his 60s Heroes of Rock!: 7 p.m. Sunday, ROXY Lockport, 1017 S. State St., Lockport. Griparis, a singer, guitarist and comedian, will share “the heroes, hits, humor and history” at this show. Doors open 6 p.m. For tickets, visit roxylockport.com. For more information, visit skipgriparis.com.

