The Local Scene: Read with PAWS, meditative exploration with Sharpe musician in Kendall County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Beep Bingo & Tailgating: From 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, Oswegoland Park District will present an outdoor bingo event filled with potential prizes at Prairie Point Park in Oswego. It costs $30 to attend, which includes cards for the event’s 10 games, parking and a bingo dauber. Registration is required, and when registering, attendees can purchase another 10 bingo cards for $10 more. Players are encouraged to pack dinner for the event, or pizza can be purchased and brought to them for $18. Prairie Point Park is at 4120 Plainfield Road. For more information or to register, go to oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/beep-bingo-tailgating.

2. Read with PAWS: Starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, Yorkville Public Library will have PAWS therapy dogs present for children to read to. Children of all reading levels will get a 15-minute time slot to read to an accredited therapy dog in an effort to encourage reading and reduce the pressure associated with it. Registration for the event is required and can be completed at the library’s Youth Services desk or by phone at 630-553-4354. Space is limited. Yorkville Public Library is at 902 Game Farm Road. For information, visit yorkville.lib.il.us/reading-programs.

3. Wedding Expo at BrighterDaze Farm: From 12:15 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, BrighterDaze Farm in Newark will host a Wedding Expo for brides- or grooms-to-be and anyone interested. It will include photographers, videographers, bands, DJs, bakers, florists, caterers, planners, tailors, dresses, decorators and more. People are invited to check the expo out, including BrightDaze’s venue, whether it be for a wedding or other event. On Eventbrite, general admission to the expo is $1 without tax included. BrightDaze Farm is at 10978 Crimmin Road. To learn more, go to brighterdazefarm.com/events-schedule/wedding-expo. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/wedding-expo-at-brighterdaze-farm-tickets-810713524977.

4. Cars and Coffee featuring Chicagoland Corvettes: From 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 28, All About Detail in Sandwich will offer an event teaching participants how to properly wash and care for a car. There will be a car show featuring Chicagoland Corvettes along with a demonstration of proper car-washing techniques. All are welcome. All About Detail is at 2690 E. Church St. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/aadetailsandwich.

5. Sound Energy Experience with Tom Sharpe of Mannheim Steamroller: At 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, Soul Flo Yoga in Oswego will offer a meditative performance by Tom Sharpe, a 16-year member of the Grammy Award-winning group Mannheim Steamroller. The performance will include an hour-long instrumental performance led by Sharpe, with him providing positive and inspiring messages to the audience. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat or portable chair, water and comfortable clothes. Movement is optional, not required. Tickets cost $20 per person. Soul Flo Yoga in Oswego is at 120 W. Washington St. To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, go to app.fitdegree.com/t/dashboard/registrables/2644748.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.