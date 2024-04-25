The Local Scene: Native Plant Sale blooms alongside stand-up comedy showcase in Kane County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Irene Tu at The Comedy Vault: Irene Tu, a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia at 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 26 and 27. Tu’s first comedy album, “We’re Done Now,” debuted in March and reached No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts. Tickets for the show cost $25, and attendees must be 21 or older. Audience members are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the show. There’s a two drink/menu item minimum. The Comedy Vault is at 18 E. Wilson St. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to comedyvaultbatavia.com/events/92011. For more information, visit irenetu.com.

2. Kane Native Plant Sale: The Kane Forest Preserve Foundation will hold the 2024 Kane Native Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at the LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. Online orders can be picked up until 11 a.m., and plants will be available for purchase onsite. Natural Garden Natives, Law Office of Irv Ochsenschlager, Becky Gillam, the Haberthur family, Abbott Party Rental, Leslie Juby, Christopher W. Kious and the Petschke family sponsor the event. LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve is at 37W700 Dean St. For information, visit kaneforest.com/calendar.

3. Mark “Spiv” Grzelak: From 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 27, Preservation in Geneva will feature music performed outdoors by Mark “Spiv” Grzelak, who has been in bands such as Red Pop Fury and Javelinas. He will appear on Preservation’s expansive patio with its outdoor bar. Preservation will have its awning and heaters ready for the evening. No registration is required, and there’s no cover charge. Preservation is at 513 S. Third St. For information, visit preservationgeneva.com/liveevents.

4. Chicago Toy Show: Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles will host the Chicago Toy Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. It will feature antique toy and doll collectibles. There will be seven buildings and a pavilion filled with exhibitors from around the world. This is the 51st year for the event at the fairgrounds. General admission costs $10 for adults and is free for ages 12 and younger. There is also an Early Buyer’s/Floor Rights Pass available for $55 per person, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27. The pass allows attendees to attend the show on Saturday and Sunday, as well as park on the fairgrounds; the pass can be purchased at chicagotoyshow.com/product-page/early-buyers-floor-rights. Kane County Fairgrounds is at 525 S. Randall Road. For more information, visit chicagotoyshow.com.

5. River Light Football Club highlighted at Sturdy Shelter’s Beer Release and Supporters Event: Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 Shumway Ave. in Batavia will host a beer release and supporters event for River Light Football Club, Fox Valley’s minor league soccer team, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28. The event is free to attend, and the first 20 attendees who register will receive a free beer from Sturdy Shelter. Registration is at app.gopassage.com/events/23503. For information on the event, visit www.sturdyshelterbrewing.com/events. For information on the team, visit riverlightfc.com.

