The Local Scene: Huskie Football Spring Showcase, used-book sale, Egg-apalooza and more in DeKalb County

1. Check out a used-book sale at the DeKalb Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the library’s lower level, 309 Oak St. A $5-a-bag blowout sale will take place Sunday. The event is hosted by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library, with proceeds going to support the library. Books on sale include hardcover and paperback history, science, film, fiction, art, gardening, science fiction, cookbooks, mysteries, biographies and children and teen books. Audiobooks, LPs, jigsaw puzzles, CDs and DVDs also will be for sale.

For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.

2. Get a taste of what’s to come with Northern Illinois University Huskie football’s Spring Showcase: Saturday at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Festivities start at 10 a.m. at the Chessick Practice Center with inflatables, tailgating and other activities. Gates open at 11 a.m. The showcase begins at noon.

For information, visit niuhuskies.com/sports.

3. Catch comedian Angela Hoover: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. The mother, actor and standup comedian was a semifinalist during the eighth season of “America’s Got Talent,” with Howie Mandel saying, “You are the best celebrity impressionist working today.”

For information, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.

4. Spring’s not over yet at Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers’ third annual Egg-apalooza: 9 a.m. in David Carroll Memorial Citizens Park at Park Avenue and Madison Street in Genoa. The egg hunt starts at 9 a.m. and will go until the last egg is found. Hunters should find an egg and locate the number inside of it to claim their prize. Prizes are donated by Genoa-area businesses, families and organizations.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

5. Keep the Earth Day celebrations going at the latest Pop-Up Nature event: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at NIU’s East Lagoon in DeKalb. The event is part of the City Nature Challenge, which features events across the globe that invite participants to explore the natural world in their own communities. The DeKalb event is hosted by Kish Kids Outside, an organization that fosters community well-being through nature. Participants should meet at the parking area along College Avenue to help identify and photograph area plants and animals.

For information, visit www.kishkidsoutside.org/cnc.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.