May 20, 2024
Shaw Local
Drivers asked to avoid Pyott and Algonquin roads in Lake in the Hills due to crash

By Claire O'Brien
Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Pyott and Algonquin roads in Lake in the Hills because of a crash in the area, Lake in the Hills Police said in an alert just after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Traffic is slowed at the intersection in both westbound and eastbound directions of Algonquin Road and the southbound direction of Pyott Road, police said. Pyott Road ends at Algonquin Road.

A second alert sent out just after 11:45 a.m. Monday announced the roadway was clear.

Check back for updates on this is a developing story.