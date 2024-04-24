Heritage Prairie Farm’s popular Farm Dinners return in Elburn

Patrons settle into their seats under the tent during a previous year's Pig Gig Farm Dinner at Heritage Prairie Farm near Elburn. (Sandy Bressner)

The popular monthly outdoor Farm Dinners will return to Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn, beginning May 12 with a special Mother’s Day Brunch at 1 p.m.

The Farm Dinners are tailored specifically for the season and made fresh on the farm, according to the website. The menus are carefully selected by the chef using the farm’s organic ingredients. All the evening Farm Dinners are open to adults 21 and older.

The evenings begin at 6 p.m., with appetizers and cocktail hour, in addition to a farm tour where guests can learn about the farm’s organic practices. Dinner starts at 7 p.m., and is served family-style on long tables.

Mother’s Day Farm Brunch, May 12

Treat mom, grandma or any special lady in your life to a meal on the farm. Menu items include spinach penne, lemon-baked salmon, cinnamon-swirl French toast and other fare. The $120 ticket includes food and Champagne. Unlike most Farm Dinners, children are welcome for the event. The ticket price for children 12 and younger is $35.

Pig Gig Farm Dinner, June 20

Heritage Prairie partners with local Black & Gray Brewing for a night of beers paired with delicious food. Beer pairings are included in the $120 ticket. Guests can enjoy live music from Gussied Band.

Patrons dig into a whole smoked pig during the Pig Gig Farm Dinner at Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn. (Sandy Bressner file photo)

Cocktail Party Farm Dinner, July 18

Dress in your best all-white Hamptons clothing and sip Hamptons-themed specialty cocktails with passed appetizers and New England-themed food stations for the July dinner. Unlike the other dinners, this event is not a seated meal. Food and cocktails are included in the $130 ticket.

Hops & Homestead Farm Dinner, Aug. 15

The first annual Hops & Homestead Farm Dinner will see the debut of the Game, Grains & Beer-inspired farm-to-table menu with Church Street Brewing, which will provide the evening’s brews. Beers are included in the $120 ticket.

Harvest Moon Farm Dinner, Sept. 12

Guests will enjoy a meal of unique dishes inspired by the Southwest desert, as well as specialty cocktails. Live music will be performed at the event. Ticket prices are $120, which includes food and cider.

Roots & Wine Farm Dinner, Oct. 10

This is the ninth Roots & Wine Dinner, which focuses on root vegetable-inspired Spanish tapas paired with a variety of Spanish Coastal wines. The $120 ticket includes food and wine, but beer and cocktails will be available for purchase.

Hallows Eve Farm Dinner, Oct. 31

Spend Halloween night on the farm enjoying a savory meal with an autumn twist. The “forager-inspired” menu includes pumpkin focaccia, roasted pumpkin rigatoni, butternut squash lasagna and more. The $120 ticket includes food, beer and wine. Cocktails will be available for purchase. Halloween costumes are welcome, but not required. This is the final Farm Dinner for the season.

Tickets are on sale for all Farm Dinners, and are expected to sell out. To read more about the dinner menus or to purchase tickets, visit heritageprairiefarm.com/farm.