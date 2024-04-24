Geneva Winery celebrates grand opening of new Batavia location

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on April 18 for Geneva Winery's new location, which is now open at 5 N. River St., Batavia. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce. )

Geneva Winery is celebrating the opening of it’s new location in downtown Batavia.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on April 18 for the new location, which is now open at 5 N. River St.

According to a news release from the Batavia Chamber, Geneva Winery emerged from a group of friends’ passion for wine - a symbol of camaraderie, from toasting glasses to sharing bottles. Nestled in Batavia’s historic heart, visitors can indulge in the unique experience of a wide selection of wines including reds, whites, dessert wines and more.

The Batavia location has a large event space overlooking the Fox River, as well as a wine bar and plenty of seating to enjoy a drink with friends and family. A well-stocked merchandise room also greets guests as they enter the space.

Learn more about their wine club and more at Genevawine.com or call 630-326-9928.