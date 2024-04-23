The Venue in downtown Aurora celebrates 5th anniversary

The Venue in downtown Aurora will celebrate their fifth anniversary with a weekend celebration of live outdoor music on May 31, June 1 and June 2. (Marissa Bright PR)

The Venue in downtown Aurora will celebrate their fifth anniversary with a weekend celebration of live outdoor music on May 31, June 1 and June 2.

Allie Kral and the Night Krals will perform on Friday, May 31. One of the best fiddle players in the nation, Kral recently formed a new creative venture and jam band with the Night Krals, according to a news release from The Venue. Show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 1, GRAMMY-nominated Liquid Soul will bring their “steady-grooving funk” to the stage. The acid jazz pioneers bridge the musical gap between standard jazz improvisation, funk and hip hop. Show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Great Moments in Vinyl will return to The Venue with a tribute to Jimmy Buffett on Sunday, June 2. Hosted by William Lindsey Cochran, a band of handpicked Chicagoland musicians will play the songs that created the myth and give you the stories behind the music in Margaritaville. Show starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

All shows will be outdoors at Mundy Park, which is adjacent to The Venue. The shows will be moved indoors if needed due to inclement weather. Tickets to each show will cost $25 for reserved premium seats in front of the stage and $20 for general admission in which patrons can bring their own chair for the lawn. Tickets will increase by $5 at the door.

Operated by the nonprofit Fox Valley Music Foundation, The Venue opened on June 1, 2019. It is largely supported by a dedicated group of volunteers who staff the shows, according to the release.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.