Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to perform with Wynton Marsalis at Aurora University

The world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform at Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium in the Institute for Collaboration at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra features 15 of the finest soloists, ensemble players and arrangers in jazz today, according to a news release from the university. Led by internationally acclaimed musician Marsalis, the JLCO performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works, and has performed with many of the world’s leading symphony orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Trumpeter extraordinaire and nine-time Grammy Award-winner Marsalis is an iconic figure in the evolution of the art form and a tireless advocate for jazz as America’s classical music. As a composer, his body of work includes over 600 original songs, 11 ballets, four symphonies, eight suites, two chamber pieces, one string quartet, two masses, one violin concerto and a tuba concerto, the release stated.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. The proceeds will benefit Aurora University’s Future Promise Fund to support students who are the first in their family to attend college, an important initiative of AU President Susana Rivera-Mills. General admission seating is $100, and reserved seating is $250. To purchase tickets, visit auartsandideas.com or call 630-844-6149.