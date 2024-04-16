Adults invited to participate in Geneva’s Playhouse 38 Improv Night

Adults over 18 are invited to participate in the upcoming Adult Improv Show, a special event hosted by Geneva Park District’s community theatre Playhouse 38 on May 10. (Shaw Local News Network)

Adults over 18 are invited to participate in the upcoming Adult Improv Show, a special event hosted by Geneva Park District’s community theatre Playhouse 38. No experience is necessary and all skill levels are welcome, according to a news release from the Geneva Park District.

There is no cost to register as a performer, and registration is available now at GenevaParks.org by using activity code 5211703-04.

Rehearsals will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays between April 21-May 1 at the Playhouse. Over the course of a few rehearsals, participants will learn the basics of improv acting or brush off their old improv skills. Traditional improvisation games and exercises will be reviewed and rehearsed, culminating to a final performance for the community at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Tickets will be on sale for this event for $15 in advance or $20 day-of. Individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center.

The recommended audience for this performance is ages 13 and over. Concessions will be available for purchase during the event, including snacks, popcorn, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Information about group sales discounts is available by calling the park district at 630-232-4542.