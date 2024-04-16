2nd Quiet Fest to take place in La Salle

The City of La Salle Foundation announced it will host the second annual Quiet Fest, a roving arts and music festival. (Photo provided by Dani Piland)

The City of La Salle Foundation announced it will host the second annual Quiet Fest, a roving arts and music festival.

This year’s event will take place at locations throughout La Salle from Thursday, Sept. 26, to Sunday, Sept. 29.

The inaugural Quiet Fest (September 2023) hosted 750 visitors and featured 35 artists, 26 sponsors, a nerf obstacle course, balloon animals and highlighted local businesses over two days throughout La Salle. This year’s event brings back children’s activities, live music at bars, restaurants and in the streets, and will feature additional activities as the event continues to grow.

Quiet Fest is run entirely by volunteers; interested parties should reach out to the foundation at cityoflasallefoundation@gmail.com to get involved.

Founder and Quiet Fest Chair Dani Piland said the Foundation’s mission is to support community and economic development with an eye toward creative, sustainable growth that acknowledges La Salle’s rich history and natural resources and prioritizes social and economic justice.

“Our initiatives are informed by community needs, productive working relationships with stakeholders and a collaborative, flexible approach that permits us to respond to persistent problems with thoughtful, innovative, and evidence-based solutions,” Piland said. “We are committed to improving the lives of our youth, LGBTQIA+ community, BIPOC folx, and the working poor who together represent a significant and perpetually disadvantaged majority of our local population.”

The foundation is not affiliated with the city of La Salle’s government.