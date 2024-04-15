Glen Ellyn to host first Downtown Craft Beer Crawl

The Beer Cellar features an expanded inventory and services after moving last year from its previous space in downtown Glen Ellyn to its current location at 488 Crescent Blvd. (Eric Schelkopf)

Enjoy an afternoon of fun in beautiful downtown Glen Ellyn at the first Downtown Craft Beer Crawl on Saturday, May 4. The event is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and tickets are $35.

Tickets include ten 4-ounce tastings of craft beers at 10 locations around the downtown area. Participating businesses include The Beer Cellar, Good Roots, Cabernet & Company, Lewey Q’s Tap, Drip Yoga, The Bookstore of Glen Ellyn, Gearhead Auto Repair, Chocolaterie Stam, The Bike Hub, Drury Design and Two Hound Red Brewery.

Registration begins at The Beer Cellar, 488 Crescent Blvd., where guests will get their tasting tickets, a souvenir tasting glass, map of locations and special offers from area businesses.

Designated drivers do not need to purchase a ticket. This event is for adults ages 21 and over.

For more information on the beer selections or to purchase tickets, click here.