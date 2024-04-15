April 15, 2024
Geneva Chamber to host popular Coffee Crawl April 20

By Shaw Local News Network
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s popular Coffee Crawl returns on Saturday, April 20. The sixth annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Twenty-two local businesses will be serving coffee-inspired items. Some cups of coffee will have a “kick” in them (must be 21 to try those). The stops include Coffee Drop Shop, Craft Urban, Nobel House, Penrose Brewing Company, The Little Traveler and many more. A complete list of participants is available at https://genevachamber.com/events/coffee-crawl

Tickets are $28 and are available to buy at https://genevachamber.com/events/coffee-crawl. Additional information also can be found at this site.

Call the Geneva Chamber office 630-232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com for additional questions.

