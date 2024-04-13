Supertramp tribute band to bring progressive rock to Crystal Lake

The Supertramp Tribute will pay homage to the progressive rock band Supertramp at 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Raue Center for the Arts)

The Supertramp Tribute, an ensemble of multi-instrumentalists, will pay homage to the progressive rock band Supertramp at 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

According to a news release, with an impressive arsenal that includes three keyboard players, reeds and a rhythmic backbone, this tribute band delivers a sonic experience that transports guests through time. Their performances are more than just a collection of cover songs; audiences will be immersed in a musical odyssey that features Supertramp’s iconic sounds and intricate melodies.

The Supertramp Tribute is presented by Soundtracks of a Generation, a company dedicated to bringing the best tribute bands to audiences around the country, according to the release. Some of the band’s best-known songs include “Give a Little Bit,” “The Logical Song” and “Take the Long Way Home.”

Tickets start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.