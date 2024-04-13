April 13, 2024
Supertramp tribute band to bring progressive rock to Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network
The Supertramp Tribute will pay homage to the progressive rock band Supertramp at 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

The Supertramp Tribute, an ensemble of multi-instrumentalists, will pay homage to the progressive rock band Supertramp at 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

According to a news release, with an impressive arsenal that includes three keyboard players, reeds and a rhythmic backbone, this tribute band delivers a sonic experience that transports guests through time. Their performances are more than just a collection of cover songs; audiences will be immersed in a musical odyssey that features Supertramp’s iconic sounds and intricate melodies.

The Supertramp Tribute is presented by Soundtracks of a Generation, a company dedicated to bringing the best tribute bands to audiences around the country, according to the release. Some of the band’s best-known songs include “Give a Little Bit,” “The Logical Song” and “Take the Long Way Home.”

Tickets start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

