The Local Scene: Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Earth Fest, NIU Steelband and more in DeKalb County

1. Take in a night of bagpipes mixed with rock music, drums with a Scottish accent with Red Hot Chili Pipers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. The nine-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboardists and drummers has been rocking the globe. For tickets and more information, visit www.egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Performances of “Our Town,” Indian Valley Theatre’s staging of Thornton Wilder’s play, begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. The IVT production will be directed by Jacob Roller and Linda Whaley. “Our Town,” based on the play written by Thornton Wilder, tells the story of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, to tell the story of every town in the world. The musical, narrated by the “stage manager,” follows the Webb and Gibbs families through 12 years of changes. The story delivers truths about what it means to be human through lovers George and Emily, their parents, and the other town residents, according to a news release.

For information or to buy tickets, visit indianvalleytheatre.com.

3. Craft and Vendor Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cortland Community Church, 45 W. Chestnut Ave. The event is a fundraiser for Cortland Community Church.

4. Enjoy an after-hours concert featuring Northern Illinois University’s Steelband from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. The free concert will be in the library’s main lobby, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Created in 1973 by G. Allan O’Connor, the NIU Steelband was the first active steelband formed at an American university, event organizers said. NIU students can pursue undergraduate and graduate music degrees with the steelpan as the primary instrument of choice. The band has performed throughout the country and across the globe.

For information, contact Samantha by emailing samanthah@dkpl.org or calling 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

5. DeKalb County Earth Fest begins at 4:30 p.m. April 18 followed by a screening of the documentary “Common Ground” at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. The free event runs through 9 p.m. and also will feature food trucks, giveaways, vendors to share local resources about sustainable living and more.

For information about Earth Fest, visit www.decarbondekalb.com. For information about the screening, visit www.gyptiantheatre.org.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they then are considered for inclusion in this feature.