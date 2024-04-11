The Local Scene: Joliet cafe hosts Artist Coffee Talk

Art work from Nick Maggio, who recently moved from New Orleans to the Joliet are, sits on display at The Curator’s Cafe. Owner Tom Grotovsky rebranded his Great American Bagel Joliet location to The Curator’s Cafe at the start of the new year. The Curator's Cafe will. host an artist coffee talk on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

1. Matt Shevitz Quartet: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Lewis University, Convocation Hall SB 130, Br. James Miller Chapel SB 130H, Romeoville. Saxophonist/clarinetist Matt Shevitz is an in-demand musician in the jazz, blues and popular music scenes of the Chicago area. He has performed with many internationally renowned musicians. Shevitz currently is a professor and the director of jazz ensembles at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Admission is free, and seating is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, visit mattshevitz.com and lewisu.edu.

2. Artist Coffee Talk: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Curator’s Café, 101 Essington Road, Joliet. A networking gathering for artists to share techniques, products, work and opportunities. For information, call 815-280-5275 or visit thecuratorscafe.com.

[ Joliet Great American Bagel is now The Curator’s Cafe ]

3. Eucalyptus Shower Bundle: Drop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, RejuveNate – Plants & Wellness, 2212 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill. Choose between different varieties of fresh eucalyptus, herbs and flowers to create a bundle to hang in your shower. This is a drop-in event, but registration is required. To register and for information, visit rejuvenateplants.com.

[ Crest Hill plant store is a ‘safe space’ ]

4. Repair Café: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Joliet Junior College, 1125 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Come out to have small household appliances, articles of clothing, bicycles, jewelry or other items repaired. Learn skills from volunteers and in group sessions, and watch videos and documentaries on sustainability. For information, visit jjc.edu.

5. Arrested Adolescence – The Secret Life of Nathan Leopold: 2 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. On May 21, 1924, two wealthy and brilliant teens – Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb – kidnapped and murdered Bobby Franks, 14, in Chicago. Author Erik Rebain will discuss his research for his book, “Arrested Adolescence,” which covers Leopold’s life. Admission is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. To register, visit jolietmuseum.org. For information, visit erikrebain.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.