‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ coming to Rialto Square Theatre this fall

Get ready to spin the wheel and win some great prizes as “Wheel of Fortune Live!” comes to Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, Oct. 10.

According to a news release, “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is the only way fans can experience the popular game show outside of its home of Sony Pictures Studios. The game has been adapted into a stage show to give fans more access to the show and chances to win.

Audience members will be randomly selected to go on stage and spin the full-sized replica of the iconic wheel. Some of the prizes up for grabs include trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, and up to $10,000 in cash. There are also audience games, so everyone gets a chance to score some prizes.

VIP Packages will also be available that give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not be on tour, and the hosts for this show will be announced at a later date. “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a touring production and is not for broadcast.

Ticket prices start at $25 and are on sale now. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.