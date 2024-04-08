Laughs, tears for ‘Jake’s Women’ at Stage 212 in La Salle

Cleetus Friedman (left) as the title character in "Jake's Women" rehearses a scene with Lisa Gifford, as Karen, at Stage 212 in La Salle. (MaKade Rios)

Neil Simon wasn’t known for mysteries – nobody would mistake America’s favorite playwright with Agatha Christie – but the Simon play coming to Stage 212 in La Salle will definitely leave you wondering: Is the title character cracking up?

“Jake’s Women” is undeniably funny (this is Neil Simon we’re talking about) but one reason director Larry Kelsey signed onto this production is it’s a genre-bender that mixes big laughs with dramatic themes as well as a twist for audiences to unpack.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 The cast of "Jake's Women," which runs April 19-21 and 26-28 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Seated from left are Caryn Brown (as Sheila), Cleetus Friedman (Jake) and Kathy Missel (Maggie). Standing from left are Brooke Shinberg (Julie), Lisa Gifford (Karen), Karen Lesman (Edith) and Ariana Lesman (Older Molly). Not pictured is Holly Malmassari (Younger Molly). (MaKade Rios)

The play tells the story of a writer who’s struggling with personal issues and tries to sort through them by holding imaginary conversations with the women in his life, past and present.

“Jake’s Women” is dominated by interior monologues and while this certainly yields comedic fodder the audience is left, quite intentionally, to wonder about Jake’s mental state.

“Most of what you see on stage is crafted in his own head,” Kelsey said. “He has trust issues from his childhood and, as a writer, he can control things. But outside his work he can’t control things and has trouble opening up to people.

“It’s a different kind of play once you embrace the concept. It’s loaded with comedy, but there are serious parts as Jake deals with his issues.”

“Jake’s Women” opens April 19 on the La Salle stage and will appeal to fans of the offbeat, as it boasts a minimal set and a unique premise. While not an obscure entry in the Neil Simon catalog, “Jake’s Women” enjoyed a relatively short run on Broadway in 1992 and is better known as a 1996 made-for-TV adaptation starring Alan Alda.

Caryn Brown had never seen “Jake’s Women” staged but was intrigued reading the script,. Brown plays Sheila, Jake’s girlfriend and one of the few characters who is “real,” insofar as she’s not merely a manifestation of Jake’s interior monologues.

Brown said “Jake’s Women” underscores the link between grief and tragedy and mental health. Audiences, she said, can expect to be equally entertained as challenged.

“They can expect ot laugh,” Brown said, “but there might be parts where they have to sit in it a while to grasp all that happens.”

The play will also ring to true to knowledgeable fans of the playwright: Neil Simon drew heavily on his real-life experiences with ex-wife Marsha Mason in crafting “Jake’s Women.”

“It’s tremendously well-written,” said Nathan Nosalik, assistant director. “It lets you laugh at something without hating yourself – at something that wouldn’t be funny in real life.”

Appearing in the cast are Cleetus Friedman as Jake, Kathy Missel as Maggie, Lisa Gifford as Karen, Holly Malmassari as young Molly, Ariana Lesman as adult Molly, Karen Lesman as Edith, Brooke Shinberg as Julie.

Friedman said he was not familiar with “Jake’s Women” until he took his first glimpse at the script; but had reached a phase of life where he readily identified with Jake and some of the conflicts.

“Audiences can expect a rollercoaster of emotions,” Fridman said. “It’s funny, it’s serious, it’s sad and it’s very cleverly written.”

Unlike Friedman, Kathy Missel knew the play quite well – this is her second time portraying Maggie on local stages – and knows that it reaches audiences at a personal lvel.

“Haven’t we all replayed a conversation in our minds with what we should have said instead of what we actually did?” Missel said. “Audiences will see themselves in Jake’s struggles, especially in the relationships that don’t always go the way he envisions them.

“I applaud Stage 212 for tackling this production at a time when we are still coming out of COVID and the fractured relationships that were a byproduct of all that uncertainty.”

Production staff includes producer Tracy Daugherty, stage manager Perla Escatel, set construction crew Tracy Daugherty, Will Daugherty, Jeff Lesman and Scot Smigel, lighting designer/operator Yvette Lucas, sound designer/operator Kyle Foley, and stagehands Robbie Malerk and Sarah Daugherty.

“Jake’s Women” will be presented April 19-21 and 26-28 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 each beginning April 8, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Jake’s Women” contains adult language and themes, and may not be suitable for viewing by children. “Jake’s Women” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.