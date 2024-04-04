Local Scene: Taylor Swift party, a skydiving Easter bunny make for eventful weekend in the Illinois Valley

The Peru Public Library will be celebrating Taylor Swift on Friday. Wear your best Eras Tour outfit, including friendship bracelets. There will be a storytime at 5 p.m. with karaoke, bingo, crafts and a dance party. Teen game night, for ages 12 to 18, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Taylor Swift theme. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Taylor Swift party: The Peru Public Library will be celebrating Taylor Swift on Friday. Wear your best Eras Tour outfit, including friendship bracelets. There will be a storytime at 5 p.m. with karaoke, bingo, crafts and a dance party. Teen game night, for ages 12 to 18, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Taylor Swift theme. It will be a night of music, “The Eras Tour” movie, dancing and video games. Free snacks and drinks will be provided. Registration is required at forms.gle/RcbFDs9U9aeX5iXZA. For information, contact Marti Pack at 815-233-0229, ext. 213, or mpack@perulibrary.org. The library is located at 1409 11th St.

2. Easter bunny jump: For anyone who may have missed out on Easter, or still is in the celebratory mood, or just wants to see the Easter bunny jump out of a plane, Skydive Chicago, 3215 E.1969th Road, Ottawa, will be hosting Sunday an egg hunt on the south lawn with a guest appearance by the skydiving Easter Bunny. The event is open to the public. No registration necessary. The Easter bunny’s jump is 11 a.m., an egg hunt is 11:15 a.m. and the Easter bunny will take photos at noon. Skydive Chicago is accepting any donations of pre-stuffed eggs or cash. Stuffed egg donations can be dropped off in the registration office anytime Saturday. Bring your own basket or bag for children to collect eggs.

3. Mammals of the Illinois Ace Age: The Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center will host the program at 1 p.m. Sunday. Join Melissa Pardi from the Illinois State Museum as she takes those in attendance on a journey back in time to the era of the Ice Age mammals. Meet Jefferson’s ground sloth, the giant beaver, Harlan’s muskox, the giant bison, the stag moose and the wooly mammoth and mastodon during this one-hour presentation.

4. St. Jude Bingo Night: There will be 15 games beginning 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rutland American Legion, 300 W. Broad St. Cost is $30 for two boards or 15 games. Doors open at 5. Dinner will be available for purchase. There will be a bake sale and 50/50, along with tip boards. Cash prizes will be awarded for every game. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. There is limited seating, it is first come, first served.

5. The Omnipotent Outdoors: Join the Prairie Arts Center Gallery, 24 Park Ave. E., Princeton, as it hosts artist Jay Reed during the month of April. The exhibition The Omnipotent Outdoors features landscape painting and three-dimensional mixed media artwork. The artist reception will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The artist will be in attendance. Refreshments will be served. The gallery will remain open for viewing 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during the month of April. Admission is free. This program is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Princeton Closet.

