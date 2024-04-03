The Local Scene: Yakov Smirnoff, art club show in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Here is a list of activities happening in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1. When’s the last time you’ve seen a legend of standup comedy live? Yakov Smirnoff is leaving Branson, Missouri, for one night to come to the Dixon Historic Theatre to perform his new standup show from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 5. This is a rare opportunity to witness an icon of comedy in our own city. Smirnoff is a legend in American comedy. After escaping communist Soviet Russia in the 1970s, he came to the U.S. with nothing but a dream. Without knowing the English language, Yakov began working as a bartender at the famous Grossinger’s Catskill Resort in New York, where he was able to tell jokes each night after his shifts. As his English improved, he quickly grew in popularity. He soon made the move to Los Angeles, where the owner of the Comedy Store, Mitzi Shore, took him under her wing. The Dixon is located at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. Buy tickets at https://dixontheatre.com.

2. The Christ Lutheran School Boosters will host the Spring Mom2Mom Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. The event is an indoor garage sale for families who want to get rid of their gently used kids clothing (sizes depend on vendors but usually are newborn through grade school), maternity clothing, children’s books, games, toys, DVDs and/or children’s furniture. The sale is targeted to moms or families who are shopping for kids or family items. On April 6, the sale will open at 8 a.m., with a $1 suggested donation until 1 p.m. Concessions including cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks. For information on the Sterling Mom2Mom Market event, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800 or visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/sterlingmom2mommarket.

3. The 75th Phidian Art Club art show opens Friday, April 5, with an awards ceremony and reception taking place the same evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Refreshments and a cash bar are available at that time. The show puts local artists’ work in the spotlight. Awards are given in various categories, including American and regional scenes, nature, best floral, landscape, oil, watercolor, and pen and ink entries. The show remains on display until April 26. The original artwork and awards presentation exhibit takes place in the TNPS main gallery on the first floor during gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

4. A great lineup of tribute shows awaits you at White Pines Lodge in Mount Morris this spring. From Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton to Elvis and The Beatles, there’s something for every music fan. Dave Karl & Wendy T will recreate Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Real Love” tour from the 1980s, with the signature songs, mannerisms, vocals and charm of the two music legends during a matinee show Thursday, April 4. Seating begins at 11:20 a.m. for the show. Ticket prices vary per show, but all include a lunch buffet, coffee, tea, dessert, tax and gratuity. For information and to buy tickets, visit whitepinesinn.com/dinner-theater.

5. Sauk Valley Community College will host a viewing event for the total solar eclipse Monday, April 8, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event will take place outside on the east, river side of campus. This event is free and open to the public. SVCC physics professor James Chisholm will lead the group in using eclipse-viewing boxes to watch the total solar eclipse from the east, river side lawn. Free eclipse glasses will be available for the first 50 people to arrive. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to Room 1K04 for a presentation.