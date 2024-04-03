Downtown Joliet restaurants to offer great deals during Restaurant Week

Spring is here, making it a perfect time to embark on a culinary adventure in downtown Joliet.

Joliet City Center Restaurant Week is April 19-28, and many downtown restaurants offer fabulous deals, including free appetizers or desserts, 20% discounts, prix fixe menus, buy-one-get-one-free and other incentives. The event is sponsored by the Joliet City Center Partnership and the city of Joliet.

And if all those great deals aren’t enough, just by checking out these restaurants, you have a chance to win some great prizes, like gift cards to local restaurants, hotels and more.

Here’s how it works: If you order a meal from one of the Restaurant Week specials, take a photo of the meal, or your free appetizer or dessert. If you get a discount off your entire order, take a photo of your order. Scan the QR Code posted inside each participating restaurant. For each meal (up to two entries per day), you can get two entries – one for the photo and one for the itemized receipt (no credit card information should be included in the photo).

Participating restaurants

Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, 307 N. Chicago St.

Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St., bishopshill.com

Cross Street Grill, located inside Harrah’s Joliet, 151 N. Joliet St.

CUT 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St., cut158chophouse.com

Don Orlando’s Restaurant and Catering, 20 W. Jackson St.

El Camaleon Bar & Grill, 103 N. Ottawa St.

Gallo De Acero, 351 E. Cass St.

Gigi’s Sweets on the Go!, 90 E. Jefferson St. (inside Joliet train station), gigisweetsonthego.com

Jitters Coffee House, 178 N. Chicago St.

Juliet’s Tavern, 205 N. Chicago St., julietstavern.com

La Joliet Taqueria, 379 E. Cass St., supermercadojoliet.com

Mousa Greek Taverna, 158 N. Chicago St., mousagreektaverna.com

Puerto Escondido, 509 N. Chicago St.

The Reserve Steakhouse at Harrah’s of Joliet, located inside Harrah’s Joliet, 151 N. Joliet St.

Richardson’s, 81 N. Chicago St., richardsons81n.com

Sunshine Mexican Cafe, 406 N. Scott St.

Taquerias Atotonilco, 500 E. Cass St.

For information about Restaurant Week, visit www.hcdestinations.com/jolietrestaurantweek.