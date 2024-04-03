Anderson Japanese Gardens to open for the season April 19

Koi fish swim gracefully in the waters of the Garden of Reflection at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford. The gardens open for the 2024 season on April 19.

Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, one of the largest and most authentic Japanese gardens in the country, will open for the 2024 season on April 19.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford (Provided photo)

Guided tours of the lush, 12-acre gardens with waterfalls, koi fish and a wide variety of plants, are available at 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Enjoy live music every week with the Tuesday Evenings in the Garden series, which kicks off May 28. Guests can bring in food, lawn chairs and listen to different performers each week. The music is included with the price of garden admission.

Some of the upcoming musicians include Paul McDonald and The Neighborly on May 28, Alysha Brilla and The Danhattans, who are from Rockford, on June 4 and The Verve Pipe, who had a big hit in the 90s with “The Freshman,” along with the Brett Newski Trio on June 11. The full series lineup can be found at andersongardens.org/tuesday-evening-in-the-gardens.

There are plenty of other events and activities to take advantage of at the gardens, including the Japanese Summer Festival in July, calligraphy and other art classes, children’s activities and much more.

Take a yoga or Tai Chi class in the garden, or a sound & gong bath before having breakfast or lunch at Fresco at the Gardens, which is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information about Anderson Japanese Gardens, including programs, events, admission prices and more, visit andersongardens.org.