Prairie Singers to perform April 7 in Marseilles

The Prairie Singers, a chamber ensemble, are singers from a three-county area. The singers have been singing since 1988. (Photo provided by George McComb)

The Prairie Singers will be presenting a spring program 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the First Congregational United Church, 255 E Bluff, Marseilles.

The program will be a variety of sacred, patriotic, Broadway and spring music. The historic organ will be featured with special organ arrangements.

After the concert, there will be light refreshments. Following the show all will be invited to tour the downtown Marseilles’ museum that will be open from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The afternoon entertainment and historical review is being sponsored by Seattle Sutton, a local Marseilles resident.

More information may be obtained by calling George McComb at 815-287-9806.