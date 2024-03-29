Waubonsee Community College presents jazz vocalist Alyssa Allgood in April 6 concert

Waubonsee Community College will host a free concert featuring Chicago-based jazz vocalist and composer Alyssa Allgood. The event is at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Sugar Grove Campus Auditorium. (Photo provided by Waubonsee Community College )

Waubonsee Community College will host a free concert featuring Chicago-based jazz vocalist and composer Alyssa Allgood. The event is at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Sugar Grove Campus Auditorium.

The Allgood Quintet will bring an exhilarating performance that showcases a modern approach to jazz singing with musical interaction and soulful storytelling, according to a news release from the college.

Allgood is an award-winning jazz vocalist, composer, arranger, and educator. She first made a name for herself in Chicago clubs such as the Green Mill and the Jazz Showcase, through residences at Winter’s Jazz Club and at the internationally renowned Chicago Jazz Festival. She has also made appearances in New York, China, and British Columbia. Downbeat Magazine describes Allgood as “… assured and daring.”

Allgood teaches in the Jazz Department at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She has presented masterclasses at many institutions, including the Jazz Education Network Conference, the Illinois Music Educators Association, the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Anchor Music’s Vocal Jazz Academy, Jazzvoice.com, the University of Chicago, and Drake University.

Visit calendar.waubonsee.edu/humanities to learn more about Allgood’s Quintet and to view a complete listing of Waubonsee’s art and music events.