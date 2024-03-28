The Local Scene: New Molten art exhibit and ‘Triumph of Artemisia’ performance in Kane County this weekend

Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles has its new Molten art exhibit on display through May 2. The center is located at 37W570 Bolcum Road. (Provided photo)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Molten art exhibit: Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles has its new Molten art exhibit on display through May 2. The center is located at 37W570 Bolcum Road. The show features a plethora of art pieces, many of which are heat themed or were made using heat. Fine Line is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sundays and holidays. For details on the exhibit, go to fineline.org/pages/molten. For more information on the center itself, email Info@fineline.org or call 630-584-9443.

2. Friday Night Bingo: Elburn Lions will host their weekly Friday Night Bingo. The venue is at 500 S. Fillmore St. in Elburn, and doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions open at 5:30 p.m. and are served through the second break. Early Bird Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. Concessions include brats, cheddar brats, hot dogs, nachos, soft pretzels, chips, desserts and candy. Attendees must be at least 18 years old to play. No outside food or drinks are allowed, and daubers must be used to mark bingo cards. For information, visit elburnlions.com/bingo. For any questions, call Elburn Lions at 630-365-6315 or email office@elburnlions.com.

3. Live Music – Afternoon Logic: Grainology BrewStillery will present a performance by Afternoon Logic from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. There also will be a Hippie Grilled Cheese food truck available at 5 p.m. Grainology is located at 131 Flinn St., Suite C, in Batavia. Afternoon Logic is a Fox Valley-based band made up of Amy Bishop and Dave Purdy. The pair play anything from 1960s hits to modern pieces. More information on the artists can be found at afternoonlogic.com/about. To learn more, go to downtownbatavia.com/event/live-music-afternoon-logic or email Grainology at info@grainologybatavia.com.

4. “Triumph of Artemisia” production: Geneva Public Library District will offer a performance of “The Triumph of Artemisia” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in honor of Women’s History Month. The library is located at 227 S. Seventh St. in Geneva, and the event will take place in the meeting room. “The Triumph of Artemisia” is a multimedia concert experience that celebrates Artemisia Gentileschi, a talented Italian painter from the Baroque era who fought through her male-dominated field to make a name for herself. Singer-songwriter Linda Maria Smith will perform the concert, which is tailored to adults. Registration is recommended and free. For information and to register, go to gpld.org/event/9725957 or call 630-232-0780.

5. Matthew Muñeses performance: Hunt House Creative Arts Center will showcase a concert by Matthew Muñeses, a talented saxophonist and educator from Chicago’s northwest suburbs, from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Hunt House is located at 113 E. Main St. in St. Charles. Muñeses has led well-known bands at several venues across the country, and released his debut album, “Threshold,” in November 2015. All ages are welcome, and tickets cost $15. To purchase tickets, visit hunthouse.co/calendar/matthew-muneses.

