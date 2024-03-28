The Local Scene: Family-friendly sign-making workshop and fish fry buffet in Kendall County this weekend

Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will present a Barbie Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday. It will consist of four rounds of Barbie-themed questions. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. April Fools Storytime: Oswego Public Library District will feature an April Fools Storytime from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Oswego Campus in the Youth Program Room. The story time, designed for families, will include the reading of silly stories and joke practice. It will end with an easy, take-home prank being distributed. The campus is located at 32 W. Jefferson St. For information on the program, email Youth Services at YouthReference@oswego.lib.il.us or call 630-978-1272. More information can be found at oswego.librarycalendar.com/event/april-fools-storytime-1041.

2. Lenten Fridays Fish Fry: Yorkville American Legion and Yorkville Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry in honor of Lent and Good Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yorkville American Legion Post 489. The event will include a buffet with a range of food to choose from, including baked and fried cod, chicken tenders, cole slaw, french fries, mixed vegetables and rolls and butter. The buffet costs $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 6 to 12; carryout is $16. A cash bar will be available. Post 489 is located at 9054 E. Route 34 in Yorkville. For more information, contact James Zbella at jez5635@comcast.net or go to business.yorkvillechamber.org/member-events/Details/lenten-friday-fish-frys-1054854?sourceTypeId=Hub.

3. Barbie Trivia Night at Pinz: Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will present a Barbie Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday. It will consist of four rounds of Barbie-themed questions with four possible winners and an overall winner of the night. Prizes for winners will be provided. The event will sell $13 16-inch cheese pizzas, $16 domestic buckets, and specialty-themed cocktails for adults and mocktails for children. Pinz Entertainment Center is located at 1209 Route 47. For information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar.

4. DIY Mini Workshop: Board & Brush Creative Studio in Oswego will offer a DIY wood sign-making workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. All ages are welcome, but being age 5 and older is recommended. Attendees will select a wood project from the studio’s gallery, and all materials including the wood, paint and stain will be provided. Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. Some wood projects will have additional costs, but the typical fee for the event is $40 per wood sign. Registration is required. The studio is located at 83E Templeton Drive. To register, go to boardandbrush.com/oswego/events/diy-mini-workshop-03-30-2024-10am-12pm.

5. Midwest Mashup at Corral’s: Corral’s Bar & Grill, 1201 E. Church St. in Sandwich, will hold a Midwest Mashup at 7 p.m. Saturday. The free event will consist of different genres of music being played, with several musical artists/bands performing. Genres such as hip-hop, metal, punk, pop and R&B will be showcased. Attendees will hear music from 2Ton, Cali Man, Mantis Queen, My Blind Mind, Ray Real, The Ratigans, Trippy Kidd and Red Snow. Ray Real’s new single “HI HATER,” featuring Neeko, also will be released at the Midwest Mashup. For information, visit allevents.in/sandwich/midwest-mashup/200026251471154.

