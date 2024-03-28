IVCC to present ‘Tootsie’ for 2 weeks in April

Jake Jakielski (pictured as actor/actress Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels) headlines Illinois Valley Community College’s spring musical production of “Tootsie – The Comedy Musical,” which also features Dr. Tracey Childers, Greg Tullis, Crystal Credi, Brian Towne, Rebecca Eltravoog, Xavier Barnham, Genarro Piccolo and a cast of students and community members. The show, based on the 1982 movie about an actor’s unorthodox scheme to revive his sagging career, opens April 11 for a two-weekend run. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Theater Department will present “Tootsie – The Comedy Musical” on two weekends in April. Tickets are on sale now.

Based on the 1982 Dustin Hoffman movie and featuring a cast of community members, college students and staff, the production will be staged on April 11-14 and April 18-21 in the IVCC Cultural Centre. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

“Considering the amazing source material (the 1982 movie), this movie-to-stage musical has updated the story in such a clever way, I think it’s actually funnier than the film,” said Don Grant Zellmer, IVCC director and choreographer of musical theater. “The billing as a comedy-musical instead of the traditional musical-comedy is absolutely accurate. While the music is sensational, first and foremost is the smart comedy of this show, which is probably one of the funniest scripts I’ve worked with!”

“Tootsie” is described as a “love letter to musical theater” and is set in New York. Michael Dorsey is a skilled actor with a talent for not keeping a job. Desperate and out-of-work, Michael makes a last-ditch effort at making his dreams come true – by disguising himself as actress Dorothy Michaels. In a meteoric rise to Broadway stardom, Michael (disguised as Dorothy) soon charms his audiences while falling in love with his co-star, Julie. It isn’t long before Michael realizes that maintaining his greatest acting success is going to be much harder than he expected.

Jake Jakielski, of Marseilles, stars as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels, and Dr. Tracey Childers, of Ottawa, plays his love interest, Julie.

Featured players include community members Rebecca Eltravoog, of Oglesby; Xavier Barnham, of DeKalb; Greg Tullis, of Streator; Crystal Credi, of Peru; Brian Towne, of La Salle, and student Genarro Piccolo, of Spring Valley. The company includes community member Bree Ninis, of Streator, and students Azlyn Buchman, of Ottawa; McKenzie Bruce, of Streator; Eva Horwath, of Peru, and Michael Shaw, of Peru.

“This cast is bringing their A-game to a challenging rehearsal process,” Zellmer said. “The comedy is non-stop, and these seasoned performers are hitting all the right beats – from the neurotic ex-girlfriend to Michael’s snarky roommate and the stupendously dumb reality show star making his Broadway debut. Audiences are in for a rare treat of a musical designed to make you laugh like crazy, but care about these people and root for them.”

The musical contains adult themes and frequent, coarse language, and may not be suitable for children.

The production is directed and choreographed by Zellmer, produced by Dr. David Kuester, with technical direction by Chad Brokaw, music direction by Alex Guerrero and stage management by Alyce Scott.

Tickets are available by visiting www.ivcc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students high school-aged and younger.

“Tootsie – The comedy Musical” is the first of several productions planned for 2024, IVCC’s 100th year celebration. Theater has been a part of the college as long as the college has existed, and an alumni show is just one of the upcoming projects the department plans to celebrate.