The Righteous Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad headed to St. Charles

The Righteous Brothers, featuring Bill Medley with Bucky Heard, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the Arcada Theatre. (Onesti Entertainment )

Iconic crooners The Righteous Brothers and classic rockers Grand Funk Railroad will take the stage at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on consecutive nights in April.

According to the Arcada Theatre, The Righteous Brothers, featuring Bill Medley with Bucky Heard, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. The powerhouse duo has topped the charts in four decades, and their concert will feature number one hits, including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody” and Medley’s Grammy-winning theme “The Time of My Life” from the 80s movie “Dirty Dancing.”

The following night, Grand Funk Railroad, featuring original founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher, will rock the Arcada stage on “The Locomotion Tour 2024.” Also playing with Grand Funk include singer Max Carl, formerly of rock band .38 Special, and guitarist Mark Chatfield.

Grand Funk Railroad will play the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Thursday, April 11. (Onesti Entertainment )

Some of the band’s best-known songs include “We’re an American Band,” “The Loco-Motion” and “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home).” Those timeless songs are still heard on classic rock radio across the country.

Grand Funk began in 1969 in Flint, Michigan, and has laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.