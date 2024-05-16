Parolee arrested in McHenry now faces cocaine, fentanyl and armed violence felony charges

A convicted felon who was on parole from prison has been arrested in McHenry and charged with possessing large amounts of illegal narcotics, McHenry County court documents show.

John T. Boland, 38, of the 26100 block of West Channel in Antioch, is charged with manufacturing and delivering 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, manufacturing and delivering 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, and armed violence, each a Class X felony. He also is charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the criminal complaint filed in court.

Boland was ordered to be held in the county jail while he awaits trial on the charges. If convicted of a Class X felony, he could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

On or about 6:30 p.m. May 3, Boland “knowingly committed a felony offense while armed with a handgun” described as a 9-mm Glock 43, according to the complaint.

At a hearing last week where prosecutors argued that Boland should be detained in the county jail pretrial, prosecutors said he was a real and present threat to any person and the community.

In the order detaining Boland, Judge Cynthia Lamb said Boland was on parole at the time of his arrest and in possession of a weapon “that he attempted to hide in a police squad car.” The judge also cited Boland’s criminal history of drug-related offenses.

In 2022, Boland was convicted in Lake County on a 2021 offense of manufacturing and delivering 15 to 100 grams of heroin and sentenced to eight years in prison. He was paroled from the Sheridan Correctional Center on Nov. 6, 2023, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Boland, who is being represented by an assistant public defender, is set for a preliminary hearing May 31.