BoDeans to play Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

BoDeans, the popular late ’80s, early ’90s rock band, will perform at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Saturday, April 20.

Founded and led by original frontman, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Kurt Neumann, the band boasts a catalog consisting of “Good Things,” You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho” and “Closer To Free,” the theme song to the FOX TV show “Party of Five.”

“The music of BoDeans has defined much of my life,” Neumann said in a news release. “I consider myself fortunate to be able to do what I enjoy. I wanted to creatively do something positive for the world instead of just taking from it. So, this is what I’ve chosen to do with my life. The music was always about the blue-collar dream of a better life, and it still is.”

BoDeans emerged out of Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 1986 with their debut album, “Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams,” produced by T Bone Burnett.

Subsequent albums include “Outside Looking In” in 1987, “Home” in 1989, “Black and White” in 1991 and “Go Slow Down” in 1993.

BoDeans have supported artists such as U2, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, The Pretenders and David Bowie, in addition to gracing the bills of Farm Aid, Summerfest and Austin City Limits, according to the release.

“For the next year, I’m going to be showing up in towns everywhere and trying to bring people together a little more,” Neumann said in the release. “Come to a BoDeans gig, sing along, and forget about everything else. That’s why I play nowadays. I’d like to keep pushing that message as long as I can.”

Tickets start at $39 and can be bought at rialtosquare.com.