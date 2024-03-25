Stage 212 in La Salle to present Neil Simon comedy ‘Jake’s Women,’ April 19-21, 26-28

The women may be mostly in his head, but the laughs belong to the audience in Stage 212′s Spring 2024 production, “Jake’s Women,” Neil Simon’s hilarious foray into the world of modern relationships. (Tom Collins)

Jake, a successful novelist who is more comfortable with fiction than with life, faces a marital crisis by daydreaming about the women in his life. The alternately comic and moving flashbacks played out in his head are interrupted by visitations from actual women. Jake’s women include a revered first wife who was killed years earlier in an accident, his daughter who is recalled as a child but is now a young woman, his boisterous and bossy sister, an opinionated analyst, his current wife who may be leaving him, and a prospective third wife.

Appearing in the cast are Cleetus Friedman as Jake, Kathy Missel as Maggie, Lisa Gifford as Karen, Holly Malmassari as Young Molly, Ariana Lesman as Adult Molly, Karen Lesman as Edith, Brooke Shinberg as Julie and Caryn Brown as Sheila.

Production staff includes director Larry Kelsey, producer Tracy Daugherty, assistant director Nathan Nosalik, stage manager Perla Escatel, set construction crew Tracy Daugherty, Will Daugherty, Jeff Lesman and Scot Smigel, lighting designer/operator Yvette Lucas, sound designer/operator Kyle Foley and stagehands Robbie Malerk and Sarah Daugherty.

“Jake’s Women” will be presented April 19-21 and 26-28 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 each beginning April 8, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Jake’s Women” contains adult language and themes, and may not be suitable for viewing by children. “Jake’s Women” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.