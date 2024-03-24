Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Country music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on April 18, 2024.

Country music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform April 18 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, according to a news release from the theater.

Tickets now are on sale for the 7:30 p.m. show.

According to the release, the five-time Grammy Award winner is touring to support his first new album in five years, “Altitude.”

According to the release, “Altitude” showcases the work of a searcher with an insatiable appetite for growth and reflection, one whose ambition, much like his keen wit and rich imagination, only seems to grow with each and every release.

Stuart got his start in bluegrass legend Lester Flatts’ band at the age of 13, and by 21, he was working in the studio and on the road with Johnny Cash. It wasn’t long before Nashville recognized him as a star in his own right, and over the course of 40-plus years as a solo artist, he would go on to release more than 20 major label albums, according to the release.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit rialtosquare.com.