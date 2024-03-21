The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles to host beer dinner, ‘Boozy History’ tasting

The Graceful Ordinary’s popular Hop Notch Beer Dinner returns next month, as well as a new spirits tasting event.

According to a news release, the downtown St. Charles restaurant is hosting Hop Notch: A Beer Dinner with Riverlands Brewing Company on Monday, April 8. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

To kick off the return of this fan-favorite event series, The Graceful Ordinary is teaming up with St. Charles’ Riverlands Brewing for a five-course feast with beer pairings. Executive Chef Chris Curren and the team are serving a new lineup of five dishes inspired by the best brews from Riverlands. A representative from Riverlands will be on-site to share additional info about the brewery and guide guests through each course’s pairing. At the end of the night, guests will head home with their very own Riverlands swag to remember the occasion. Must be 21 and older to attend. Tickets are $85 per person, and can be reserved on Resy.

Boozy History + Luxe Tastings with Bhakta Spirits will treat guests to an intimate evening of craft spirit appreciation at 5 p.m. Monday, April 22. Attendees will learn more about the world of vintage spirits, exploring flavors from 1973 through 2013 with a guided classroom-style presentation by a representative from Bhakta Spirits. Between tastings, guests will enjoy decadent bites from Chef Curren. Rare bottles, including a few dating back to the 1800s, will be available for pre-order at a discount following the presentation. Must be 21 and older to attend. Tickets are $50 per person, and can be reserved on Resy.

The Graceful Ordinary is located at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles. For more information, visit thegracefulordinary.com.