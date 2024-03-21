Rock ‘N Ravioli to host History Rocks fundraiser in St. Charles

Onesti Entertainment will host a fundraiser for the St. Charles History Museum on May 1, 2024 in the Rock ‘N Ravioli restaurant at 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles.

Onesti Entertainment will host a “History Rocks” fundraiser for the St. Charles History Museum on May 1 in the Rock ‘N Ravioli restaurant, with food, raffles and live music.

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. in the restaurant at 105 E. Main St., and will feature an “Italian Feast Buffet” with Onesti’s famous meatballs and live music after dinner from local Bluegrass quartet Ransom Creek.

Guests can enter a 50/50 cash raffle for special prizes, including two tickets to the History Museum’s Holiday Gala at the Hotel Baker on Dec. 13.

The event is open to the public and expected to sell out. Reservations cost $60 per person, or $50 for members of the St. Charles History Museum. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made now at stcmuseum.org/hr24.

St. Charles History Museum Executive Director Alexander Cullum said in a news release, “We are grateful to Ron Onesti and his outstanding staff for hosting the “History Rocks!” event for a second year. Ron has been a true partner in our mission to collect, preserve, and present St. Charles history. His support has been incredible, and the History Museum is honored to be the beneficiary of this great event!”

To save $10 on each ticket, register for a membership with the History Museum at stcmuseum.org/membership2. For more information call the museum at 630-584-6967 or email info@stcmuseum.org.